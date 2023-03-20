Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  06:42:01 2023-03-20 am EDT
65.60 USD   -2.08%
06:48aNostrum Oil & Gas expects drop in production in 2023
AN
06:38aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:38aFinnair Buys 750 Tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Neste
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

UBS, Credit Suisse Deal Fails to Stem Oil's Losses

03/20/2023 | 06:32am EDT
By Will Horner


A sharp slump in oil prices continued Monday as UBS's plans to buy struggling rival Credit Suisse appeared to do little to assuage investors' concerns about the health of the banking sector.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, tumbled 2.3% to $65.25 a barrel, putting it on course for its lowest closing level since August 2021. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, tumbled 2.2% to $71.35.

The losses add to steep declines last week, as investors fled risk assets on concerns--prompted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank--that the U.S. Federal Reserve's raising of interest rates was pushing banks close to failure. Front-month WTI crude futures tumbled 29% last week, their biggest percentage fall in a week since 1991, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The concerns are doubly bad for oil prices, as they prompt investors away from riskier assets such as commodities, while also heightening fears about a recession, which would undermine demand for crude, analysts said.

Speculative investors cut their bullish bets on oil last week, according to Commitment of Traders reports. Money managers reduced their long positions on Brent crude oil by around 65,000 lots while adding around 15,000 short positions.

"The failure of SVB has seen investors take flight to safety, with risk assets coming under pressure. They have also become increasingly concerned about the economic backdrop, with the instability of the banking sector in the U.S...increasing further downside risks to growth, " said analysts at ANZ Bank in a note to clients.

The sharp price drops have taken bank analysts by surprise. Most were anticipating a rebound in oil prices this year as demand in China recovers and oil supplies are crimped by Western sanctions on Russia.

Goldman Sachs said Saturday it had lowered its forecasts for Brent crude oil prices for this year to $85 a barrel, from $92 a barrel. Nonetheless, the bank still expects prices to climb back to $92 a barrel by the first quarter of 2024 and to rise to $97 a barrel in the second quarter, though it noted it could take time for investors to return to the oil market.

"Oil prices have plunged despite the China-demand boom given banking stress, recession fears, and an exodus of investor flows," the bank said in a note. "Historically, after such scarring events, positioning and prices recover only gradually, especially long-dated prices."


Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 0631ET

