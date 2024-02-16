UK Oil & Gas PLC - London-based exploration and production company, which focuses on projects in the UK and Turkey - Says that as a result of shareholders' questions, it is in the process of taking further advice in relation to its capital reorganisation and the associated resolutions proposed at Friday's general meeting. Consequently, it decided to adjourn the meeting "for the time being."

"Further announcements detailing a new date, time and revised voting instructions in relation to the adjourned meeting will follow in due course," UK Oil says.

Current stock price: 0.0091 pence, down 9.0%

12-month change: down 85%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

