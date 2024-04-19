UK Oil & Gas PLC - oil and gas with assets in UK and Turkey - Says it has delivered a tranche of 200.0 million shares to RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd and YA II PN Ltd to aid the orderly reduction of the balance of a funding facility. Explains that the future conversion of these equity shares will reduce the current GBP545,000 principal balance of the GBP2 million gross first cash sum received.

Current stock price: 0.039 pence

12-month change: down 94%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

