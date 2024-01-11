UK Oil & Gas PLC - London-based exploration and production company focused on UK and Turkey - Operator of Pinarova-1 in Turkey, AME, advises that perforating operations should commence towards the end of next week or by the following Monday. Announcement follows the successful completion of repair and strengthening of the access track and well pad during recent good weather.

In December, UKOG said its service provider PSI has secured all of the required explosive permits to deploy its 7-inch perforating guns at Pinarova in Turkey. It noted that the guns will be deployed over the Germik/Hoya section, where it says it detected and recorded strong oil odours over a 12-hour period, and recovered mobile light oil from the mud pit.

The firm holds a 50% non-operated interest in the Pinarova-1 project.

