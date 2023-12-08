UK Oil & Gas PLC - London-based exploration and production company focused on UK and Turkey - Says that the "continued profitability" of the Horse Hill oil field has allowed the operator, Horse Hill Developments Ltd, to make a payment of GBP675,000 to UK Oil & Gas. Explains that this represents a partial repayment of certain historic shareholder loans. UK Oil & Gas holds an effective 86% interest in the field and surrounding PEDL137 licence, and a 78% direct shareholding in HHDL.

Current stock price: 0.025 pence, down 7.4%

12-month change: down 58%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

