Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 1.04%.

* BUNZL: British business supplies distributor Bunzl hiked its annual adjusted operating profit forecast, buoyed by easing operating costs and as acquisitions pay off.

* IG GROUP: British online trading platform IG Group said that CEO June Felix will step down immediately due to her health situation.

* BP: Global oil major BP intends to drill four exploratory natural gas wells in Egypt during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said.

* SHOP PRICE INFLATION: Prices in British store chains rose in August at the slowest pace in nearly a year, according to industry data that offers further relief for consumers hit by high inflation and for the Bank of England which is trying to quash it.

* SHELL: Asia's top refiner, Sinopec Corp, not interested in acquiring Shell's refinery or petrochemical plant in Singapore, Chinese company's president said on Monday.

* STANCHART: Standard Chartered said on Monday it was selling its global aviation finance leasing business to Saudi Arabia-based AviLease for about $3.6 bln.

* OIL: Oil prices traded flat as worries that further possible U.S. interest rate hikes could pull down demand were countered by concerns a tropical storm off the U.S. Gulf Coast may impact supply.

* GOLD: Gold prices gained as dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs ahead of crucial U.S. inflation and jobs data this week that could define outlook for interest rates.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Hani Kollathodi and Zainab Saifee in Bengaluru)