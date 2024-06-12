June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.56%.

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain's National Grid said the take-up for its rights issue announced last month stood at about 91% as the firm gears up to invest 60 billion pounds ($76.45 billion)in energy networks.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: British life insurer Legal & General said it would offer a 200 million pound share buyback and merge its investment units, as it looks to boost returns by moving towards less capital-intensive business.

* DFS FURNITURE: Britain's DFS Furniture expects lower annual profit, it said, hurt by subdued demand in the upholstery sector and delays to customer deliveries and higher freight costs due to Red Sea disruptions.

* SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES REIT: A British property trust has pulled its London flotation after the owners said they failed to reach the 250 million pound minimum demand required, amid ongoing investor concern about strains in the UK commercial real estate market.

* ECONOMY: A swift rebound in Britain's economy in early 2024 came to a halt in April, driven by sharp declines in industrial and construction output in another challenging set of data for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the July 4 election.

* OIL: Oil prices ticked higher amid upbeat global demand views from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC.

* GOLD: Gold prices were flat as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

* METALS: Prices of most base metals rebounded slightly, supported by the outlook on rate cuts and a copper supply shortage.

