June 5 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.6%.

* B&M: British discount chain B&M said it was confident on the outlook for profit growth in the year ahead after reporting a 9.7% rise in its 2023/24 year that reflected a similar rise in revenue which was boosted by 78 new store openings.

* WH SMITH: British retailer WH Smith on reported a lower growth in revenue for the 13 weeks ended June 1, but added that it was well-positioned for the peak summer trading period.

* JUPITER: Jupiter Fund Management said Alex Savvides will take over running its 1.6 billion pounds ($2.04 billion) UK Special Situations Fund on Oct. 7.

* NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE: Britain's medical costs regulator recommended Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Mounjaro for some patients with obesity and suggested not placing a time limit on the medicine's use as it had for rival Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.

* PANTHEON RESOURCES: Pantheon Resources said it had signed an agreement establishing the terms for future sales of its natural gas to a unit of state-backed Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.

* SMMT: New car registrations in Britain recorded their 22nd consecutive month of growth in May, preliminary industry data showed.

* OIL: Oil prices hovered near four-month lows in Asia as markets digested an OPEC+ decision to boost supply later this year and following an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stocks.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose helped by a weakness in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

* METALS: Copper prices in London rose slightly on Wednesday.

