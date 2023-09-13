Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.35%.

* AVIVA: Aviva is quitting its Singlife joint venture, selling its 25.9% stake in Singapore Life Holdings and two debt instruments pounds to Sumitomo Life for a combined 800 million pounds ($996.96 million), the British insurer said.

* ST. JAMES'S PLACE: British asset manager St. James's Place on Wednesday appointed former Prudential executive Mark FitzPatrick to succeed Andrew Croft, who is stepping down in early December.

* TULLOW OIL: West Africa-focused Tullow Oil reduced the upper-end of its production outlook for this year to 58,000-60,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 58,000-64,000 bpd.

* REDROW: Redrow said it expected its profit to more than halve in fiscal 2024, after the UK homebuilder posted a 4% decline in annual earnings ahead of estimates amid a pronounced slowdown in the housing market.

* 888 HOLDINGS: British bookmaker 888 Holdings said it has appointed Sean Wilkins as its chief financial officer, replacing Yariv Dafna.

* BP: BP plans to invest up to 10 bln euros ($10.7 bln) in low-carbon fuels, renewables and EV charging in Germany by the end of the decade.

* ECONOMY: Britain's economy contracted at the fastest pace this year in an unexpectedly poor reading for the month of July, with strikes in hospitals and schools weighing on output, official data showed.

* OIL: Oil prices rose to firm its ground near a 10-month peak reached during trading a day earlier.

* METALS: Base metals fell, as oil hitting a near 10-month high worsened price rise fears ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, while investors also gauged the demand outlook from top consumer China.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Zainab Saifuddin Saifee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman