CRUDE OIL (WTI)
Commodity
Delayed OTC Data Services - 10:44:50 2023-06-13 am EDT Intraday chart for WTI 5-day change 1st Jan Change
69.80 USD +3.31% -3.01% -13.23%
04:28pm HSBC Comments on India's Inflation, Potential Impact on Central Bank Policy MT
04:16pm ICE Canola Continues Higher in Morning Trading DJ

Latest news about Crude Oil (WTI)
HSBC Comments on India's Inflation, Potential Impact on Central Bank Policy
ICE Canola Continues Higher in Morning Trading
UK pension fund fights appeal in landmark fossil fuels lawsuit
Mega-merger creates new farm trade giant
Brazil's Azul launches exchange offer as part of restructuring plan
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday
Oil Rises Off Three-Month Lows as US Inflation Cooled in May and OPEC Leaves Its 2023 Demand Forecast Unchanged
RBC Capital Markets Notes Ovintiv's Closing Of Midland, Bakken Transactions
Sector Update: Energy
May CPI Inflation Slows in Line With Analysts' Expectations, Driving Narrow Premarket Gains for US Equity Futures
Chart
Chart WTI
