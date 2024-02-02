The Biden administration on Friday said it would reimpose sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in April unless the country's president lives up to agreements to permit free and fair elections later this year.

The warning came as the administration this week revoked a previously issued license allowing transactions involving Venezuela's state-owned gold mining company over President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to stifle competition in the election.

In a paper explaining the changes, the Treasury Department said Maduro's arrest of members of the opposition and orders barring opposition candidates from seeking office are inconsistent with October agreements about the election that led to the easing of sanctions.

Last week, the Venezuelan Supreme Court upheld a decision disqualifying opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado from the presidential election.

The Treasury Department paper said that "absent progress between Maduro and his representatives and the opposition Unitary Platform, particularly on allowing all presidential candidates to compete in this year's election," the U.S. will not renew a license authorizing transactions involving Venezuela's oil and gas industries when it expires April 18.

The warning comes as the administration tries to walk a line between pressuring Maduro ahead of the election and trying to keep energy prices low ahead of the U.S. presidential election later this year.

In a note published this week about the Venezuelan Supreme Court ruling, Clearview Energy Partners noted that Biden "might not be eager to pressure crude to the upside during an election year (and especially not amid rising Middle East supply risk)."

At the time, Clearview speculated that delaying action on petroleum sanctions until April allows the administration to keep its options open as it works to pressure Maduro to abide by the October agreement.

Adding to the pressure on Maduro, mid-April is also when the latest round of U.S. protections shielding Venezuela-owned oil major Citgo from that country's creditors expires.

An auction of Citgo's parent company is already underway in a U.S. court in order to settle claims against Venezuela. While the Biden administration has said it would look favorably on a negotiated settlement between Venezuela and its creditors, it has also indicated a willingness to let a sale go through once the auction process concludes in July.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Steve Cronin, scronin@opisnet.com; Editing by Michael Kelly, mkelly@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 1551ET