United Oil & Gas PLC - oil and gas company focused on Egypt and Jamaica - Chief Financial Officer Peter Dunne announces intention to step down and leave company to become CFO at Dublin airport owner daa PLC. United expects Dunne to leave during the first quarter of 2024. Search process for new CFO commences with immediate effect; company will name an interim CFO "in due course". Dunne will remain available "over the coming months" to ensure a smooth transition. He was hired as CFO in early May 2022, moving from the same role at West Africa-focused Boru Energy Ltd. Previous roles include finance director at Origin Enterprises PLC. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at United working alongside such a strong team...I look forward to seeing continued progress being made in Jamaica and Egypt," Dunne comments.

Current stock price: 1.05 pence, down 0.4% in London on Tuesday afternoon

12-month change: down 53%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

