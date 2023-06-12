Shares of power producers ticked down as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, spurred on by optimism about a new bull market in U.S. stocks.

Shares of clean-power startup Net Power rallied, continuing a strong market debut after going public late last week through a SPAC deal.

Backed by oil driller Occidental Petroleum, oil-services giant Baker Hughes, and utility Constellation Energy, Net Power says it has a natural-gas power-plant design that efficiently captures carbon dioxide.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 1744ET