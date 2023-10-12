By Dan Molinski

Valero Energy on Thursday reported an electricity snag at its oil refinery in Texas City, Texas that disrupted some operations and caused excessive emissions.

"Isolated power blip from 3rd-party utility provider resulted in a process upset," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It said the incident happened Wednesday and emissions of sulfur dioxide lasted about two hours.

The 260,000-barrel-a-day Texas City refinery is located southeast of Houston. It processes crude oils into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

