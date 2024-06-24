HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical said on Monday it had signed a new contact to buy crude oil from Bach Ho field for the 2024-2027 period.

The crude oil will be for the operations of its 130,000 barrel-per-day Dung Quat refinery in central Vietnam, the company said in a statement.

Bach Ho, which is Vietnam's largest oil field and is operated by Vietnam-Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro, has been the main supplier of Dung Quat since the refinery became operational in 2009.

Bach Ho has supplied 53 million barrels of crude oil to the refinery over the past three years, accounting for 30% of the total amount of crude processed at the facility, according to the statement.

Dung Quat is currently processing 11 types of domestic crude oil and 23 types of imported crude oil, it said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)