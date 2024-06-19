HANOI, June 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam wants Russian state oil firm Zarubezhneft to invest in green energy in the country, the government said on Wednesday.

"Vietnam and Russia have a lot more room for energy cooperation," Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha told Zarubezhneft executive director Sergey Kudryashov at a meeting in Hanoi ahead of the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hanoi later on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

Russian firms already operate oil and gas fields in the Southeast Asian country.

In a statement, Ha encouraged Zarubezhneft to invest in offshore wind power and in areas such as green hydrogen and ammonia, using the firm's existing infrastructure offshore Vietnam.

Kudryashov was quoted in the statement saying he wanted Vietnam to "facilitate the operations of foreign investors community in the country".

In a separate statement sent to Vietnamese media on Wednesday, Russian ambassador Gennady Bezdetko said Russia was willing to supply "clean energy technologies" to Vietnam, including nuclear energy. (Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Editing by John Mair)