Zenith Energy Ltd - Calgary, Canada-based energy company with assets in Africa, Europe and the Middle East - Signs accord for acquisition of interest in Texas oil & gas acreage for around USD50,000. Says seller owns 100% gross working interest, 75% net revenue interest in 320 acres in a oil and gas lease of around 320 acres from surface down to a depth of approximately 800 metres, located in the east half of section 14, block 50 at University Lands in Crockett County, Texas. The seller will retain a carried GW of 10% of all drilling and completion work necessary for the first two wells to be drilled. Confirms its intention to operate the property and conduct oil and gas extraction and exploration activities. The seller has agreed to pay "its proportionate share of all subsequent drilling and completion work to be performed, as well as its share of ongoing operating costs, including workovers".

Current stock price: 0.45 pence

12-month change: down 47%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

