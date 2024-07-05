BITCOIN DOWN 2.5% AT $56,840; ETHER DOWN 1.9% AT $3,081
Bitcoin (BTC/EUR)
Crypto
BTCEUR
|Real-time Crypto 10:47:45 2024-07-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|52,408 EUR
|-0.70%
|-8.29%
|+37.41%
|04:09am
|BITCOIN DOWN 2.5% AT $56,840; ETHER DOWN 1.9% AT $3,081…
|RE
|04:05am
|Dollar at three-week lows; pound takes UK election in stride
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|56,792 USD
|-0.44%
|-7.45%
|-
|52,472 EUR
|-0.58%
|-8.29%
|-
|3,054 USD
|-0.17%
|-11.23%
|-
Headlines
Other currency pairs
- Stock Market
- Cryptocurrencies
- BTCEUR Cryptos
- News Bitcoin (BTC/EUR)
- Bitcoin Down 2.5% At $56,840; Ether Down 1.9% At $3,081…