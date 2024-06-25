BITCOIN LAST UP MORE THAN 3% TO $61,332
Bitcoin (BTC/EUR)
Crypto
BTCEUR
|Real-time Crypto 01:44:05 2024-06-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|56,860 EUR
|+1.22%
|-9.26%
|+46.24%
|07:27am
|Dollar subdued near 160 yen level as threat of intervention looms
|RE
|07:13am
|BITCOIN LAST UP MORE THAN 3% TO $61,332…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|59,938 USD
|-0.70%
|-9.21%
|-
|55,856 EUR
|-0.56%
|-9.26%
|-
Headlines
Victory for Ethereum: SEC ends investigation into Consensys - Crypto Recap
June 20, 2024 at 04:17 am EDT
Other currency pairs
- Stock Market
- Cryptocurrencies
- BTCEUR Cryptos
- News Bitcoin (BTC/EUR)
- Bitcoin Last Up More Than 3% To $61,332…