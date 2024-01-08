       Jan 8 (Reuters) - A raft of investment managers
disclosed the fees they plan to charge for their proposed spot
bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF), in another step toward
approval this week by the U.S. securities regulator.
    BlackRock, VanEck, Ark Investments/21Shares and
Bitwise, among others, said in filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) that they expect to significantly
undercut the average market rate for U.S. ETFs.
    Their rates were well below the average rate that analysts
had anticipated and that even some issuers had indicated would
be the range.
    A spot crypto ETF would track the market price of the
underlying crypto asset, giving investors exposure to the token
without having to buy the currency. Euphoria around an approval
has helped bitcoin, the world's largest and best-known digital
asset, rally in recent months.
    The SEC, which has previously denied all spot bitcoin ETF
applications citing potential for fraud, is expected to announce
its decision as early as this week. 
    
    
Here are the fees disclosed by the companies: 
       
 Company            Trust/ETF   Fees         Notes
                    name        disclosed    
 BlackRock                      0.30%        Co says fees will
                     iShares                 be 0.20% for the
                    Bitcoin                  first $5 bln in
                    Trust                    assets for 12
                                             months
 Grayscale                      1.5%         
 Investments         Grayscale               
                    Bitcoin                  
                    Trust                    
                                             
 Fidelity                       0.39%        
                     Wise                    
                    Origin                   
                    Bitcoin                  
                    Trust                    
                                             
 Ark Invest and                 0.25%        Will waive all fees
 21Shares            ARK                     for six months or
                    21Shares                 first $1 bln in
                    Bitcoin                  assets
                    ETF                      
                                             
 VanEck                         0.25%        
                     VanEck                  
                    Bitcoin                  
                    Trust                    
                                             
 WisdomTree                     0.50%        
                     WisdomTre               
                    e Bitcoin                
                    Trust                    
                                             
 Valkyrie Digital               0.80%        Co says it may
 Assets              Valkyrie                temporarily waive
                    Bitcoin                  all or a portion of
                    Fund                     the fee "at its
                                             discretion for
                                             stated periods of
                                             time" but that it
                                             doesn't intend to
                                             do that "presently"
 Invesco and                    0.59%        Will waive on first
 Galaxy Digital      Invesco                 $5 bln in assets
                    Galaxy                   for six months
                    Bitcoin                  
                    ETF                      
                                             
 Franklin                       0.29%        
 Templeton           Franklin                
                    Templeton                
                    Digital                  
                    Holdings                 
                    Trust                    
                                             
 Bitwise Asset                  0.24%        
 Management          Bitwise                 
                    Bitcoin                  
                    ETF                      
                                             
 Hashdex                        0.94%*       Fees on current
                     Hashdex                 product; Co has
                    Bitcoin                  filed to convert
                    Futures                  bitcoin futures ETF
                    ETF                      into a spot bitcoin
                                             ETF
        
Source: Regulatory filings with the U.S. SEC
    

 (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru, Suzanne McGee in New
York and Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)