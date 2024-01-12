Bank Earnings Season Is About to Start. Here's What to Expect.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are set to report their fourth-quarter results on Friday.

Bitcoin ETFs Get Off to a Monster Start, Despite Resistance on Wall Street

Vanguard won't offer spot bitcoin funds on its platform, highlighting concerns about their suitability for individual investors.

American Finance Has Left Europe in the Dust. The Tables Aren't Turning.

After a decade and a half of seeing the U.S. economy pull ahead thanks to its outsize technology sector, European politicians are desperate to fight back. But America also keeps pulling ahead in the business of financing the investments required.

Fed's Mester says March is probably too early for rate cut

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday threw cold water on market expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March.

Traders pile into bets stocks may fall as inflation data looms

Investors piled into bets that stocks may fall as the S&P 500 neared a record high and just a day ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data.

Blackstone Names Global Co-CIOs

Ken Caplan and Lionel Assant promoted to newly created roles.

Bitcoin's $29 Billion Hotel California

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could retain investor money despite its higher fee.

SEC Charges Future FinTech Group CEO Huang With Manipulative Trading

The SEC claims Huang bought more than 530,000 shares over a two-month period and traded at a volume large enough to represent a high percentage of the stock's overall daily volume.

Biotech Acquisitions Heat Up, Giving Venture Capitalists Hope for 2024

Recent acquisitions of small drugmakers are giving biotechnology venture capitalists hope for stabilization in their industry following two years of declining investment.

Here's How the New Bitcoin ETFs Work

Similar to gold ETFs, the new funds will hold bitcoins in a digital vault.

