New York Community Bancorp CEO Cangemi Steps Down

The beleaguered regional lender named Executive Chair Alessandro DiNello as president and CEO.

WeWork Junior Creditors Committee Wants To Sue SoftBank

The committee says SoftBank and other creditors orchestrated WeWork's debt restructuring knowing its bankruptcy filing was imminent.

Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley to Step Down

The low-cost fund manager's assets grew more than 80% to $9 trillion during his tenure.

How Discover's Network Helps Capital One Take On Card and Banking Giants

Becoming the next Visa or Mastercard is a tall order, but isn't necessary for Discover's network to pay off.

HKEX's Profit Declines Amid Poor Market Sentiment

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing's quarterly net profit fell for the first time in over a year as the exchange operator fell victim to China's lackluster economic recovery and continued tepid demand for fundraising in one of Asia's biggest financial hubs.

Coinbase says $0 balance error is 'resolved' and platform is 'recovering'

The error for some Coinbase users comes during a massive crypto rally that has bitcoin's price trading at nearly $63,000

Crypto Exchange Gemini to Return $1.1 Billion to Customers in Regulator Settlement

New York's financial regulator said Gemini Trust has agreed to return at least $1.1 billion to users of the cryptocurrency exchange's Earn investment program and to pay about $37 million in fines for compliance failures.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on income needed to afford a home, Nuvei, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

China to Step Up Oversight on Direct Market Access Strategy

The move by the China Securities Regulatory Commission comes after other recent measures aimed at boosting investor sentiment in China's sluggish stock markets.

Bitcoin tops $64,000 briefly as rally continues ahead of halving event

Bitcoin is trading at levels not seen since late 2021 as a bullish run for the No. 1 cryptocurrency continues.

