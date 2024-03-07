Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair characterizes last year's inflation slowdown as notable and widespread, in remarks prepared for a House committee hearing.

Bank of Canada Keeps Policy Rate at 5%, 'Too Early' to Weigh Cuts

The central bank seeks more evidence that underlying inflation and wage growth are on a sustainable slowing trajectory.

New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is among the investors in the troubled lender.

Bitcoin Bounces Back to Near Record Highs. A New Bull Cycle May Just Be Starting.

In a market defined by fear-of-missing-out, or FOMO, dynamics, Bitcoin's fresh record could spur further buying.

Banks Face 'Hacktivist' Cyberattacks

Politically motivated hackers are the main driver behind a surge in denial-of-service attacks against banks and other financial services firms worldwide, researchers say.

Legal & General Falls on Profit Miss

Legal & General was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 after it posted full-year operating results below consensus, but said it was on track to meet its midterm goals.

He Lost $500,000 on Bitcoin. Now He's Celebrating.

The believers who rode bitcoin to an all-time high-and the ones who missed out.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Tikehau Capital, VersaBank, Hiscox, Bank of Ireland Group and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Bitcoin surges to record high, then suffers sharp retreat

Bitcoin fell sharply Tuesday afternoon after it hit a record high earlier in the day.

ANZ Sells Stake in Malaysian Bank for Over $400 Million

ANZ Group Holdings has sold a substantial portion of its stake in a Malaysian bank for $444.0 million, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal.

