Traders pile into bets stocks may fall as inflation data looms

Investors piled into bets that stocks may fall as the S&P 500 neared a record high and just a day ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data.

Biotech Acquisitions Heat Up, Giving Venture Capitalists Hope for 2024

Recent acquisitions of small drugmakers are giving biotechnology venture capitalists hope for stabilization in their industry following two years of declining investment.

Here's How the New Bitcoin ETFs Will Work

Similar to gold ETFs, the new funds will hold bitcoins in a digital vault.

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs for Everyday Investors

The exchange-traded funds will allow investors to buy bitcoin as easily as stocks or mutual funds.

Bank of Korea Holds Policy Rate Steady as Expected

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged for an eighth consecutive time, as widely forecast, even as expectations for a rate cut this year grow.

Citigroup Taking Charges on Argentina, Russia and Its Restructuring

The bank's profit will be hit by $1.3 billion in reserves and $780 million in severance charges.

How Citigroup Can Avoid Another False Dawn

The bank's stock has outperformed in recent months, but coming reports may be key.

TA Associates Joins Backers of Computer Services in a Bet on Community Banks

Growth investor TA Associates is joining backers of financial technology company Computer Services, betting on the growing importance of digital products and support for community banks.

The Fed Launched a Bank Rescue Program Last Year. Now, Banks Are Gaming It.

Borrowing at the bank term funding program is up to record highs, but not because of new stresses.

Pro Take: Cash in Circulation Has Surged by Over $500 Billion Since the Pandemic

Social isolation didn't quash the demand for cold hard cash often seen during times of turmoil.

