Bitcoin trades above $61,000 as rally continues ahead of halving event

Bitcoin is trading at levels not seen since late 2021 as a bullish run for the No. 1 cryptocurrency continues.

Webull to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

The brokerage, which surged in popularity during the GameStop mania, had previously considered an IPO.

Stripe Valuation Jumps to $65 Billion in Employee Share-Sale Deal

The fintech giant's employees will get a chance to cash out over $1 billion of stock.

Is There an AI Bubble? The Nifty Fifty Show It Isn't That Simple

Investors need a new term for a market that isn't in a bubble but still carries a higher than normal risk of disappointment.

The Fed Contrarian Who Saw the Soft Landing Coming

The influence of Christopher Waller, a Trump appointee, rises as he challenges economic orthodoxy.

Sam Bankman-Fried Calls for Shorter Prison Sentence, Citing Autism

His lawyers argued for 63 to 78 months in jail, citing medical conditions, and his intentions to better the world with his now-fallen crypto exchange FTX.

U.K. Banks' Margins Expected to Rebound, Despite Rate Cuts

British lenders' incomes have been buoyed by higher interest rates over the past two years, and while this is set to abate in the near-term with upcoming cuts, banks have levers in place to soften the blow and keep reaping the benefits of boosted rates.

Nordic Capital Acquires Data Analytics Company ActiveViam

ActiveViam offers software that helps financial institutions manage risk.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Helia, Perpetuals and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

PCAOB Looks to Ban Audit Firms From Misrepresenting Their Registration Status

Firms touting their registration with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in proof-of-reserve reports would be deemed to be making misleading statements under the proposal.

