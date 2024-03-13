Healthcare Investors Aren't Scared of Trump or Biden

Health stocks are off to their best start since 2017, despite a history of underperformance in election years.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Are Still Waiting for Buy-In from Financial Advisers

Individual investors, who are shifting their bitcoin holdings from more expensive crypto products, appear to be driving the ETF demand.

Biden's 15% Corporate Minimum Tax Hits KKR, Whirlpool in First Year

The Biden administration is proposing an expansion of a levy that targets companies with high profits and low taxes.

Global dividends hit record $1.66 trillion in 2023 as Microsoft reclaims top spot

Global dividends rose 5% to a record $1.66 trillion in 2023 as growth in bank payouts compensated for lower distributions from miners

Corporate Bond Issuance Is Booming-But Not Sustainability-Linked Bonds

With its rate tied to meeting certain goals, issuance of this ESG-linked debt has tanked. Some say the SEC's new emissions-disclosure rule might eventually spur demand.

Sagard Seals Deal for CLO Manager HalseyPoint

Canadian asset manager Sagard is entering the market for securities backed by corporate loans as it seeks to expand its offerings in the fast-growing private-credit sphere.

It's a Higher-for-Longer World for Rates, and That's OK

After another warm inflation reading, focus less on when the Fed will start cutting and more on where they will end up.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Generali, LoanDepot and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

NYCB Plans Reverse Stock Split After $1.05 Billion Capital Raising

The regional lender said the reverse split will make its shares more appealing to a range of institutional and retail investors.

Startup Head Count Shrank for the First Time in Years, Carta Says

Layoffs and job departures outstripped new hires in 2023 at startup companies, according to data from Carta's platform.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 1115ET