The Believers Who Rode Bitcoin to a Record High-and the Ones Who Missed Out

Wild fluctuations in the price of bitcoin have left some celebrating windfalls and others kicking themselves for bailing on it.

Bitcoin surges to record high, then suffers sharp retreat

Bitcoin fell sharply Tuesday afternoon after it hit a record high earlier in the day.

ANZ Sells Stake in Malaysian Bank for Over $400 Million

ANZ Group Holdings has sold a substantial portion of its stake in a Malaysian bank for $444.0 million, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Bank of Canada to Keep Rates Steady, Moving Toward Possible June Cut

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, with most economists believing the central bank is inching closer to rate cuts starting in June amid signs of slowing inflation, anemic consumption and lackluster business investment.

The Problem Isn't Big Banks-It's Banks Getting Bigger

Going from a midsize lender to a larger one comes with regulatory and other challenges.

Bitcoin Funds Pull In Money at Record Pace

BlackRock's bitcoin ETF is the fastest ever to reach $10 billion in assets after investors started piling into such funds in January.

Chinese Stock Exchanges Hold Compliance Training for Quant Firms

Chinese stock exchanges have held a compliance training session for quant firms as part of ongoing efforts to curb volatility and boost investor confidence in domestic equities markets.

Nine largest U.S. banks can handle their 'problematic' exposure to office real estate, S&P says

While those banks face headwinds, they're large enough to absorb any potential impact, analysts say

Judge Strikes Down Law Requiring Corporate-Ownership Disclosure

An Alabama federal judge ruled the Corporate Transparency Act, a sweeping bipartisan anti-money-laundering law passed in 2021, was unconstitutional, leaving its future uncertain.

NYCB's stock continues its slide despite analyst's vote of confidence

As interest rates remain high, the bank's exposure to multifamily housing is weighing on the minds of analysts.

