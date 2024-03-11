Dow loses ground ahead of critical inflation data due this week

U.S. stocks traded lower early Monday, a day ahead of an eagerly awaited report on inflation.

Bitcoin pushes past $70,000 in fresh surge for the cryptocurrency

Bitcoin surged past $70,000 on Monday morning, continuing a remarkable run for the cryptocurrency.

What You Need to Know About Gold's Curious Rally

An odd cocktail of factors is spurring the haven asset to records.

Eighty Percent of the World's Stock Options Aren't Traded Where You Think

Bitcoin and GameStop made headlines. But an even wilder speculative mania has emerged in India.

Vinyl Is Back But Hand Gel Is Out as the U.K. Freshens Its Price Measures

Hand-sanitization gel will no longer help gauge inflation in the U.K. as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, part of an updated basket that also reflects a trend toward healthier lifestyle and renewed interest in vinyl records.

It Isn't Just Big Tech Propelling Gains in the Stock Market Anymore

A broader group of companies has fueled the recent climb to records.

Japan's Economy Expanded on Capital Spending Boost

Japanese gross domestic product in the final quarter of 2023 was increased to show a modest growth thanks to stronger-than-initially-estimated capital spending.

Israeli Police Clash With Palestinians in Jerusalem, Marking Tense Start to Ramadan

Israel says Hamas is seeking to use the holy month to foment unrest and put pressure on Israel over its war in Gaza.

Fed and ECB Tee Up June Rate Cuts. What Then?

The start of rate moves on either side of the Atlantic will be a lot more in sync on the way down than on the way up.

Two Canals, Two Big Problems-One Global Shipping Mess

Drought in Panama and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are delaying deliveries and pushing up costs.

