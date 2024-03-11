S&P 500 Slips Ahead of Key Inflation Data

The benchmark stock index edged down 0.1% but remained within 1% of its record. Tuesday's report on the consumer-price index could shed light on when the Fed might start cutting interest rates.

CPI inflation is being pushed up by gas, car insurance and housing

The latest snapshot of consumer prices is likely to show a hottish inflation reading in February. Why? Blame the cost of housing, car insurance and gasoline.

East Coast, Gulf Coast Dockworker Talks are Starting Under Threat of a Strike

The International Longshoremen's Association is seeking to build on strong wage gains other transportation unions have won. The dockworkers' union is already threatening a strike.

U.S. Jobs Market Lost Pace in February, Conference Board Says

The Conference Board's employment trends index ticked down to 112.29 in February from a downwardly revised 113.18 in January, flipping two months of improvement.

Bitcoin pushes past $70,000 in fresh surge for the cryptocurrency

Bitcoin surged past $70,000 on Monday morning, continuing a remarkable run for the cryptocurrency.

What You Need to Know About Gold's Curious Rally

An odd cocktail of factors is spurring the haven asset to records.

Eighty Percent of the World's Stock Options Aren't Traded Where You Think

Bitcoin and GameStop made headlines. But an even wilder speculative mania has emerged in India.

Vinyl Is Back But Hand Gel Is Out as the U.K. Freshens Its Price Measures

Hand-sanitization gel will no longer help gauge inflation in the U.K. as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, part of an updated basket that also reflects a trend toward healthier lifestyle and renewed interest in vinyl records.

It Isn't Just Big Tech Propelling Gains in the Stock Market Anymore

A broader group of companies has fueled the recent climb to records.

Japan's Economy Expanded on Capital Spending Boost

Japanese gross domestic product in the final quarter of 2023 was increased to show a modest growth thanks to stronger-than-initially-estimated capital spending.

