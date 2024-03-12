S&P 500 Slips Ahead of Key Inflation Data

The benchmark stock index edged down 0.1% but remained within 1% of its record. Tuesday's report on the consumer-price index could shed light on when the Fed might start cutting interest rates.

CPI inflation is being pushed up by gas, car insurance and housing

The latest snapshot of consumer prices is likely to show a hottish inflation reading in February. Why? Blame the cost of housing, car insurance and gasoline.

New warning signs say that celebrating a Fed victory over inflation is premature

The U.S. economy reaccelerating or mildly contracting is more likely than a "soft landing."

East Coast, Gulf Coast Dockworker Talks are Starting Under Threat of a Strike

The International Longshoremen's Association is seeking to build on strong wage gains other transportation unions have won. The dockworkers' union is already threatening a strike.

Biden Seeks More Aid for Families, Higher Taxes on Wealthy Households, Corporations

The president's proposed budget would boost federal spending to $7.3 trillion next fiscal year and raise taxes on wealthy people and large corporations.

U.S. Jobs Market Lost Pace in February, Conference Board Says

The Conference Board's employment trends index ticked down to 112.29 in February from a downwardly revised 113.18 in January, flipping two months of improvement.

Singapore Exchange to Launch Short-Term Interest Rate Derivatives

The exchange will introduce short-term rate futures linked to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average and the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate.

Bitcoin Soars to a Record. The Next Stop Could Be $100,000.

Bitcoin prices have surged as investors pile into spot Bitcoin ETFs, with momentum behind inflows suggesting prices could move even higher.

What You Need to Know About Gold's Curious Rally

An odd cocktail of factors is spurring the haven asset to records.

Eighty Percent of the World's Stock Options Aren't Traded Where You Think

Bitcoin and GameStop made headlines. But an even wilder speculative mania has emerged in India.

