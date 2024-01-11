Fed's Mester says March is probably too early for rate cut

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday threw cold water on market expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March.

Inflation Edged Up in December After Rapid Cooling Most of 2023

Inflation picked up to 3.4% in December, after a rapid cooling through most of last year.

Video: Why Inflation Is Rising Again

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin breaks down the December CPI report.

Bank Earnings Season Is About to Start. Here's What to Expect.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are set to report their fourth-quarter results on Friday.

S&P 500 Rises at Open After December Inflation Data

U.S. stocks were higher as investors took inflation data in stride.

U.S. jobless claims drop to lowest level since October

First-time unemployment-benefits claims drop by 1,000 to 202,000. Economist forecast called for 210,000 new jobless claims.

Bitcoin's $29 Billion Hotel California

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could retain investor money despite its higher fee.

American Finance Has Left Europe In the Dust. The Tables Aren't Turning.

After a decade and a half of seeing the U.S. economy pull ahead thanks to its outsize technology sector, European politicians are desperate to fight back. But America also keeps pulling ahead in the business of financing the investments required.

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs for Everyday Investors

The exchange-traded funds will allow investors to buy bitcoin as easily as stocks or mutual funds.

Biotech Acquisitions Heat Up, Giving Venture Capitalists Hope for 2024

Recent acquisitions of small drugmakers are giving biotechnology venture capitalists hope for stabilization in their industry following two years of declining investment.

