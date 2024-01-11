What to Watch in the CPI Report: Will Inflation's Rapid Downturn Stabilize?

The rate of price gains fell by about half in 2023, raising hopes for a soft landing.

Traders pile into bets stocks may fall as inflation data looms

Investors piled into bets that stocks may fall as the S&P 500 neared a record high and just a day ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data.

Bank of Korea Holds Policy Rate Steady as Expected

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged for an eighth consecutive time, as widely forecast, even as expectations for a rate cut this year grow.

Australia's Trade Surplus Jumps as Imports Slump

Australia's trade surplus came in much larger than expected in November as imports slumped, led by nonindustrial transport equipment and fuels, with the latter suffering a big fall in prices on month.

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs for Everyday Investors

The exchange-traded funds will allow investors to buy bitcoin as easily as stocks or mutual funds.

Biotech Acquisitions Heat Up, Giving Venture Capitalists Hope for 2024

Recent acquisitions of small drugmakers are giving biotechnology venture capitalists hope for stabilization in their industry following two years of declining investment.

Morgan Stanley's Vikram Raju Sees Opportunities in Clean Energy's 'Missing Middle'

The managing director says midsize clean-energy companies overlooked by large clean-energy funds can present bargains.

Here's How the New Bitcoin ETFs Will Work

Similar to gold ETFs, the new funds will hold bitcoins in a digital vault.

Fed's Williams says interest rates need to stay high 'for some time' to ensure inflation is tamed

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said U.S. interest rates will likely need to stay high "for some time" until senior central bank officials are confident the rate of inflation is returning to 2%.

U.S. Crude Oil, Products Stocks Rose in First Week of January

Oil inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 432.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5, compared with analysts projections of a 600,00-barrel decline.

