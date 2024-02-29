BOE Names OECD's Lombardelli as Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy

She will succeed Ben Broadbent in the key role of deputy governor for monetary policy from July.

Bitcoin Is Rising Again. Why It Can Test an All-Time High.

The price of Bitcoin rises Thursday and the world's largest cryptocurrency pushes closer to its all-time high.

BOJ Board Member Calls for Discussion of Possible Exit From Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan policy board member Hajime Takata said the central bank should start discussing details of a possible exit from its ultra-easy monetary policy.

China's Crackdown on High-Frequency Trading Ensnares Another Firm

Chinese regulators have hit another firm with disciplinary action as they keep cracking down on high-frequency trading as part of efforts to stabilize equities markets.

Lawmakers Reach Deal to Avert Partial Government Shutdown This Weekend

Some agencies will run out of funding if Congress doesn't act in coming days.

Audit Deficiencies by Accounting Giants Grew in Latest Inspections, U.S. Regulator Says

The U.S. units of EY, Deloitte and PwC had an average 24% deficiency rate in their 2021 audits of public-company financials, up from 13%, according to the PCAOB's most recent data.

Frackers Are Now Drilling for Clean Power

Oil-and-gas companies are accelerating investments in geothermal energy, betting the technologies that fueled the shale revolution can turn the budding industry into a large producer of clean power.

Analysis: U.S. Monetary Policy Gets Cloudier as Biden, Trump Showdown Approaches

Surprising economic data has already scrambled forecasts and investors' bets about when the Fed will start to cut interest rates.

Bank of Mexico Lowers 2024 Economic Growth Forecast

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth forecast for this year after a weaker than expected fourth quarter, while still projecting activity to be fueled by election-year government spending.

