Stocks in Japan, India Notch Historic Highs; U.S. Markets to Reopen Tuesday

Stock benchmarks in two of Asia's largest economies climbed to historic highs, while U.S. equity and bond markets were shut for Martin Luther King Day.

These Four Questions Are Top of Mind for Investors in 2024

Some stocks that drove the market's advance last year appear to have run out of gas, government-bond yields have risen and inflation might not be cooling as quickly as some had hoped.

ETFs Make Bitcoin's Problems Even Worse

Bitcoin ETFs are likely to make its bad performance in crises even worse, by bringing in even more speculators to what's already mostly a speculative asset.

Fed Tiptoes Toward Dialing Back Key Channel of Monetary Tightening

By slowing the pace at which its balance sheet shrinks, the central bank aims to prevent a messy disruption to the financial system.

Australian Consumer Pessimism Stretches Into 2024

The extreme level of consumer pessimism in Australia has continued into 2024 with the latest Westpac Melbourne Institute reading on sentiment falling in January despite a slide in concerns about rising interest rates.

Three-quarters of chief economists expect 'weak' or 'very weak' growth in Europe this year, Davos poll finds

A poll conducted of chief economists found three-quarters expecting weak to very weak growth in Europe this year, the most pessimistic outlook of any region.

Europe's Growth Engine Is Broken

Germany's economy shrank last year, extending a slump as new challenges point to more pain ahead.

Analysis: Uranium Prices Jump to 16-Year High on Supply Woes

Uranium prices soared on Monday after one of the world's largest producers last week said it is unlikely to deliver its 2024 production guidance, amplifying supply tightness.

Shoppers Prefer Staying Outdoors. That's More Trouble for Malls.

Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker and Abercrombie & Fitch are among the retailers ditching malls for strip centers and other shopping outlets.

It Won't Be a Recession-It Will Just Feel Like One

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal lowered the probability of a recession in the coming 12 months, but expect economic growth of just 1%, on average, a significant slowdown from last year.

