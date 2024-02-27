Stocks Slip Ahead of Inflation Data

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Dow industrials shed 0.2%, after both hit records Friday.

Japan's Consumer Prices Grow at Slowest Pace in Nearly Two Years

Japan's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years in January, but came in above expectations, backing views that the central bank will exit its negative interest rate policy, albeit cautiously.

Bitcoin rallies to highest level since November 2021 as investors eye record high

Bitcoin on Monday rallied to the highest level since November 2021.

Fed is 'not out of woods' on inflation, new regional bank president says

The battle against rising prices is not over, one of the newest top Federal Reserve officials said Monday.

The big engine that could: U.S. economy barrels ahead and puts recession forecasts in rear view

The U.S. was supposed to suffer a recession from higher interest rates. It didn't. Next economists predicted a big slowdown in growth. No dice. And now? The economy is going to be just fine after all.

Biden Calls Leaders to White House as Shutdown Looms, Ukraine Aid Stalls

Parts of the government will run out of funding Friday night unless Republicans and Democrats can strike a deal.

Biden Says Cease-Fire in Gaza Could Come as Early as This Weekend

Ahead of Michigan's Tuesday primary, the president said "we're close" to reaching a deal between Israel and Hamas.

Investors Flock Back to Biotech After a Long, Cold Spell

Among the startups pulling in cash are companies chasing hot research areas such as cancer and weight loss.

Sales of new homes tick up in January

New-home sales were at a 661,000 annual rate in January, versus 651,000 in the prior month.

U.K. Housebuilders Investigated by Competition Watchdog Over Information Sharing

The U.K.'s competition regulator has launched an investigation into whether eight housebuilders have shared commercially sensitive information with their competitors.

