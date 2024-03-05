S&P 500 Retreats From Record

Major U.S. stock indexes pulled back Monday, weighed down by declines in the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks.

China Sets Ambitious 5% Growth Target for 2024

The government goal, higher than many economists' forecasts, signals Beijing's confidence in the economy-or at least its willingness to roll out stimulus.

China Caixin Services PMI Shows Continued Growth, But at Slower Pace

A private gauge of China's services activities edged down again, but showed continued, albeit modest, expansion in the sector.

Chinese Stock Exchanges Hold Compliance Training for Quant Firms

Chinese stock exchanges have held a compliance training session for quant firms as part of ongoing efforts to curb volatility and boost investor confidence in domestic equities markets.

China's High-Wire Act: Downshifting Growth Without Slipping Into Stagnation

Leader Xi Jinping has made clear that growth at all costs is out. Now, the challenge is finding a new path-and rallying the people to his side.

Bitcoin Funds Pull In Money at Record Pace

BlackRock's bitcoin ETF is fastest ever to reach $10 billion in assets.

Nine largest U.S. banks can handle their 'problematic' exposure to office real estate, S&P says

While those banks face headwinds, they're large enough to absorb any potential impact, analysts say

Judge Strikes Down Law Requiring Corporate-Ownership Disclosure

An Alabama federal judge ruled the Corporate Transparency Act, a sweeping bipartisan anti-money-laundering law passed in 2021, was unconstitutional, leaving its future uncertain.

Warren Buffett Is Getting Dragged Into the Real-Estate Commissions Litigation

Plaintiffs are suing Berkshire Hathaway Energy, owner of one of the brokerage defendants, trying to collect on potentially billions in damages.

Bitcoin Record High in Sight as Crypto Rally Gives Dogecoin and Other Tokens a Sharp Boost

Bitcoin prices march higher again on Monday as the crypto rally shows no signs of stopping.

