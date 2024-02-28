Nasdaq Approaches Its Record High

Bitcoin prices surged to highest level since 2021.

Goldman CEO: People living paycheck to paycheck are cutting back even more

'You see a pattern of those behaviors tightening up,' says David Solomon

U.S. consumer confidence falls for the first time in four months

Consumer confidence retreated in February from a six-month high, reflecting heightened worries about the jobs market and the U.S. presidential election.

Home prices hit a new all-time high in December, says Case-Shiller

Home prices in the 20 biggest U.S. metros rose for the 11th month in a row and hit a record high amid a persistent shortage of resale homes for sale.

Durable-goods orders drop 6.1% in January on fewer airplane contracts

Orders for durable or long-lasting goods sank 6.1% in January, but the decline was exaggerated by a brief lull in orders for Boeing passenger planes.

Shutdown Fears Fade After White House Meeting

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they were optimistic on a deal in the coming days.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Could Soon Have Rivals

BlackRock, Fidelity and other Wall Street firms have applied to launch ether ETFs.

Why We Risk a Cartoon Version of Capitalism

Private-sector investors are so ineffective at overseeing companies that state-run funds feel the need to step in..

Fed is 'not out of woods' on inflation, new regional bank president says

The battle against rising prices is not over, one of the newest top Federal Reserve officials said Monday.

German Consumer Confidence Ticks Up Despite Gloomy Outlook

Consumer confidence in Germany looks set to improve slightly in March, driven by rising income expectations, even as sentiment remains subdued amid a weak economic climate.

