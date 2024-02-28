Nasdaq Approaches Its Record High

Bitcoin prices surged to highest level since 2021.

Goldman CEO: People living paycheck to paycheck are cutting back even more

'You see a pattern of those behaviors tightening up,' says David Solomon

RBNZ Holds Rates Steady But No Near-Term Plans to Cut

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged at 5.50% and signaled policy settings will need to remain tight for some time yet.

Hong Kong Budget Set to Focus on Boosting Competitiveness, Lifting Recovery

Analysts expect Hong Kong's budget measures to be aimed at boosting its competitiveness, as China's shaky recovery, geopolitical tensions and weak global demand continue to cloud its outlook.

China Expands State-Secrets Law, Highlighting Risks for Foreign Businesses

A new provision covering 'work secrets' could vastly expand the scope of restricted information.

Shutdown Fears Fade After White House Meeting

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they were optimistic on a deal in the coming days.

U.S. consumer confidence falls for the first time in four months

Consumer confidence retreated in February from a six-month high, reflecting heightened worries about the jobs market and the U.S. presidential election.

Home prices hit a new all-time high in December, says Case-Shiller

Home prices in the 20 biggest U.S. metros rose for the 11th month in a row and hit a record high amid a persistent shortage of resale homes for sale.

Durable-goods orders drop 6.1% in January on fewer airplane contracts

Orders for durable or long-lasting goods sank 6.1% in January, but the decline was exaggerated by a brief lull in orders for Boeing passenger planes.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Could Soon Have Rivals

BlackRock, Fidelity and other Wall Street firms have applied to launch ether ETFs.

