U.S. stocks little changed after S&P 500 closes at 17th record high of the year

U.S. stocks opened nearly flat on Wednesday morning after investors shrugged off a somewhat hotter-than-expected inflation report.

Mortgage rates dip below 7%. Recent homeowners race to refinance.

Mortgage applications rose 7.1% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.84%.

Frothy U.S. Stock Market Just Isn't Crazy Enough to Be a Bubble

Artificial intelligence and other sectors are inflated for sure, but to this columnist speculative mania isn't evident.

U.K. Economy Returns to Growth

The U.K.'s GDP rebounded slightly more than expected in January, indicating the country could be taking its first steps out of its recession in late 2023.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Are Still Waiting for Buy-In from Financial Advisers

Individual investors, who are shifting their bitcoin holdings from more expensive crypto products, appear to be driving the ETF demand.

Now Lawyers Are Suffering From China's Deal Slump

The world's second-largest economy was once a money-spinner for lawyers and bankers. Not anymore.

Healthcare Investors Aren't Scared of Trump or Biden

Health stocks are off to their best start since 2017, despite a history of underperformance in election years.

It's a Higher-for-Longer World for Rates, and That's OK

After another warm inflation reading, focus less on when the Fed will start cutting and more on where they will end up.

Bitcoin Sets Another Record. How to Call the Crypto Market Top.

Bitcoin jumps above $73,000 for the first time on Wednesday. Prices may have more room to run, but watch for signs that the top is approaching.

Corporate Bond Issuance Is Booming-But Not Sustainability-Linked Bonds

With its rate tied to meeting certain goals, issuance of this ESG-linked debt has tanked. Some say the SEC's new emissions-disclosure rule might eventually spur demand.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 1115ET