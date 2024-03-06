March 06, 2024 at 03:16 am EST

S&P 500 Drops Farther From Record

Nvidia was the only member of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks that gained.

The Blacklisted Component That's Disrupting the Luxury-Car Market

A transformer from a Chinese supplier recently banned over links to forced labor is delaying imports of Porsche and other cars into the U.S.

Why Gold and Bitcoin Are Hitting Record Highs-but Won't Stay There Long

The "the king of agita" are getting a boost from increasing global uncertainty.

The Believers Who Rode Bitcoin to a Record High-and the Ones Who Missed Out

Wild fluctuations in the price of bitcoin have left some celebrating windfalls and others kicking themselves for bailing on it.

Bitcoin Could Be a Smart Play in Tumultuous Times

MicroStrategy, a technology company that owns some 193,000 Bitcoin, has a volatile trading record. Here's an options strategy to profit from it.

U.K. weighs plans to cut its record tax burden

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is weighing up plans to cut national insurance

Germany's Exports Jump, Top Forecasts

Germany's trade surplus widened in January, with exports rising 6.3%, indicating demand for the country's goods could be recovering.

Chevron Plant Closures Show Clean Fuel's Tough Economics

The biodiesel business has been hurt by falling prices for government-controlled credits.

Australia's Economy Continues to Slow as Rates, Costs Crush Confidence

The data added to concern that a hard landing is coming.

South Korea Inflation Reaccelerates, Backing BOK's Hawkish Stance

The consumer-price index rises 3.1%, above expectations for a 3.0% rate.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-24 0315ET