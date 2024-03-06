Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair characterizes last year's inflation slowdown as notable and widespread, in remarks prepared for a House committee hearing.

ADP says 140,000 private-sector jobs created in February. Labor market softening but still strong.

American businesses added 140,000 new jobs in February, paycheck company ADP said, in a sign that demand for labor might be slacking after a frenzy of hiring last year.

Futures Rise; Bitcoin Rallies Again

Stock futures edged higher ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress .

Bitcoin Bounces Back to Near Record Highs. A New Bull Cycle May Just Be Starting.

In a market defined by fear-of-missing-out, or FOMO, dynamics, Bitcoin's fresh record could spur further buying.

Beijing Hints at More Liquidity Support, Makes Surprise Trade-Data Disclosures

Beijing signaled more liquidity support for the country's stumbling economy, and senior officials made unexpected trade-data disclosures, marking a new trend of surprise policy and data announcements.

Egypt Launches Surprise Overhauls to Shore Up Its Struggling Economy

The International Monetary Fund and governments in the Persian Gulf have propped up Egypt's finances with billions of dollars in loans and central bank deposits.

Germany's Exports Jump, Top Forecasts

Germany's trade surplus widened in January, with exports rising 6.3%, indicating demand for the country's goods could be recovering.

China's New Funding Model: Keep It Central

Beijing is taking a bigger role in funding growth after local governments took on too much debt.

Banks Face 'Hacktivist' Cyberattacks

Politically motivated hackers are the main driver behind a surge in denial-of-service attacks against banks and other financial services firms worldwide, researchers say.

Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Enter Precarious Moment

A deadline to strike a truce deal is looming, but Israel and Hamas are deadlocked over whether Palestinian men can go back to the enclave's north during a pause in fighting.

