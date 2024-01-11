10:08 ET -- Wednesday's decision by the SEC to let mainstream investors to more easily trade in bitcoin is one of the most mentioned financial subjects in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The SEC's move clears the way for U.S. exchange-traded funds that hold bitcoin to be sold to the public. Asset managers now allowed to list their ETFs include BlackRock, Fidelity, ARK Investment Management, Invesco and WisdomTree. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com) Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

