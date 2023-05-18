Vinanz Ltd - aiming to build a Bitcoin mining operation focusing on multiple facilities in the US and Canada - Says 100 new Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro ASIC miners are due to arrive at the hosting data centre facility in Labrador, Canada on Thursday next week. These new Bitcoin ASIC miners, when installed and spinning, will increase Vinanz's combined Terrahash processing power in North America to 12,000 Terrahash per second.

Chair David Lenigas says: "Once the miners are delivered to the Labrador data centre, we expect them will take about a week to machines installed and spinning and generation Bitcoins to our wallet. Our technical team are assessing preferred locations for the next batches of miners, and we are hopeful to conclude contracts for our second round of expansion when these first lot of miners are on-line."

Current stock price: 3.12 pence

12-month change: down 11%

