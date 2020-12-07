Blockstack's digital currency 'Stacks' to be tradable in U.S. once new blockchain arrives

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tech company Blockstack PBC's
digital currency "Stacks" can become tradable by U.S. investors
with the launch of its new blockchain early next year, Muneeb
Ali, the company's co-founder and chief executive told Reuters
in an interview late last week.
Under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations,
some cryptocurrencies or digital tokens have been classed as
securities as part of efforts to enforce rules against entities
failing to register digital currencies or assets sold to
investors.
With the launch of Blockstack's Stacks Blockchain 2.0 on
Jan. 14, 2021, the company's network will be no longer be
controlled by any single entity and its Stacks token can no
longer be considered a security under SEC regulations, Ali said.
This means Blockstack will not be required to submit regular
financial reports as a company and its Stacks token can be
traded by U.S. investors on U.S. digital asset exchanges.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
The Stacks token, which currently trades on exchanges
outside the United States, has a market capitalization of $220
million.
Blockstack, which is building a decentralized network and
app ecosystem for Web 3.0, raised $23 million last year by
issuing Stacks tokens in a public offering under the SEC's
Regulation A+ exemption. Those tokens though could not be traded
by U.S. investors on U.S. exchanges.
"Over the past year, we have been moving on an explicit path
to decentralization, with several independent entities now in
our ecosystem...that there would not be dependence on our
company for the success of the network," said Ali.
"It is a little bit like bitcoin where there are so many
different companies, different miners, and different players."
Following the launch of Stacks 2.0, which will mean the
token is no longer being treated as a security, Ali said
Blockstack plans to file an exit report to the SEC that states
it would no longer be filing the required reports with the U.S.
regulator.
