Clouds gather over battered dollar in aftermath of U.S. election

Nov 6 (Reuters) - An increasingly bearish picture is
unfolding for the U.S. dollar, which has suffered its worst week
since March on signs that Federal Reserve money printing rather
than government spending may be deployed to bolster the economy
in the aftermath of Tuesday's elections.
A potentially divided U.S. government with Republicans in
control of the Senate may mean a smaller fiscal stimulus package
from lawmakers, increasing pressure on the U.S. central bank to
ramp up its bond-buying and other economically supportive
policies that have weighed on the dollar this year.
Major networks on Saturday declared Democrat Joe Biden the
winner of the U.S. presidential election, offering some
certainty after days of conflicting reports about who might run
the White House for the next four years.
At the same time, Democrats could still win more sway in the
Senate if runoff races in two Republican-held seats in Georgia
go their way in January, bolstering the case for a larger fiscal
stimulus package that has been viewed by some investors as
dollar-negative.
Those fresh concerns come on top of issues that have dragged
the dollar lower for most of 2020 and led some investors to fret
about its status as the world's dominant reserve currency,
including expectations of rock-bottom interest rates and massive
U.S. government spending for years to come.
The U.S. currency is off about 10% from its highs of the
year and stands near more than a two-year low. Its decline has
buoyed rallies in assets some investors see as dollar
alternatives, such as gold and bitcoin, which are up 4% and 12%
so far this month, respectively.
"If you had to write a playbook that would get people to say
'I need an alternative to the dollar,' this whole process fits
that story," said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the central
bank was committed to keeping its bond purchases steady at $120
billion a month, but he also said lawmakers will likely need to
provide more fiscal stimulus to help the economy recover from
the coronavirus-fueled contraction earlier this
year.
More of the burden for supporting the economy could shift to
the Fed if a fiscal stimulus package is delayed or smaller than
needed, some investors said. That's a potential negative for the
dollar, as some quantitative easing policies are tantamount to
printing money.
"The Fed can surprise us," said Jack McIntyre, fixed income
portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. "They can do a lot to
provide liquidity to the market, to push back the solvency risks
that will come about if we don't get a fiscal package."
McIntyre has reduced his dollar exposure in favor of
emerging markets and investment grade government bonds.
DOVISH FED
A weaker dollar would likely be welcomed by many U.S.
companies, as it makes it cheaper for multinationals to convert
earnings back into their home currency while boosting the
competitiveness of U.S. products abroad.
But it also pushes up the value of other currencies,
complicating the efforts of economies like the euro zone and
Japan to boost growth and potentially leading other central
banks to cheapen their own currencies in response.
The euro has gained around 6% against the dollar this year,
while the Japanese yen is up around 5%.
Momtchil Pojarliev, head of currencies at BNP Asset
Management, believes the dollar will sink to fresh lows over the
next three months.
"The Fed is very dovish and is going to stay dovish," he
said. "The bigger the stimulus, the worse for the dollar."
Some don't agree with the bearish sentiment on the dollar.
John Floyd, head of macro strategy at Record Currency
Management, argues that while the Fed has said it will keep
asset purchases at current levels, the European Central Bank
recently signaled it may increase its economic support in
December.
"That's a big difference," he said.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Sujata
Rao in London; Writing and additional reporting by Ira
Iosebashvili; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Paul Simao)