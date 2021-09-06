El Salvador president unveils 200 bitcoin buy, price jumps

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador has bought its
first 200 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, an
announcement that sent the price of the cryptocurrency rising
one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender
alongside the U.S. dollar.
Bitcoin temporarily climbed 1.39% to more than
$52,600 on Monday afternoon, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a
Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300.
Earlier on Monday, Bukele tweeted that "our brokers will be
buying a lot more as the deadline approaches".
El Salvador is due to legalize bitcoin on Sept. 7, a move
that the popular Bukele said will save Salvadorans living abroad
millions of dollars in commissions on money they send home.
But polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about using
bitcoin, wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency that
critics say could increase regulatory and financial risks for
financial institutions.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvadorand Shubham Kalia
in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)