News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/06/2020 | 12:16am EST
AIG's Net Income Fell in Third Quarter

The insurance conglomerate posted a decline in third-quarter net income tied partly to a divested business, but its operating profit increased despite higher storm costs as well as losses related to the pandemic. 

 
Justice Department Files Antitrust Lawsuit Challenging Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The DOJ says the acquisition would allow Visa to unlawfully maintain a monopoly in the online debit market. 

 
Fed Says Virus Poses Considerable Risks, Maintains Low-Rate Pledges

The Federal Reserve said the coronavirus pandemic poses considerable risks for the U.S. economy despite recent gains, and officials made no changes on Thursday to their commitment to provide sustained stimulus. 

 
Lockdowns Cast a Shadow Over European Banks' Strong Earnings

European banks are mostly upbeat about their performance in the third quarter, but amid more positive signals were reminders of stiff long-term challenges facing the industry. 

 
Macquarie Group's Profit Falls

Macquarie Group's first-half net profit fell by 32% as Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas

The election-induced drop in Treasury yields rippled overseas, dragging down borrowing costs in Europe as investors wrote off hopes that a big U.S. spending package could give the global economy a jolt. 

 
BOE Boosts Stimulus as U.K. Battles Second Wave of Covid-19

The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank in Europe to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections. 

 
Justice Department Seizes $1 Billion of Bitcoin Tied to Silk Road Website

The 69,000 seized bitcoins once belonged to Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, the Justice Department said. 

 
Traders Settle Case Tied to Hack of SEC's Corporate Database

Two men accused of trading on information hacked from a government database by Ukrainians will pay $425,000 to settle regulatory claims, a fraction of the illegal profits they were alleged to have earned. 

 
Pandemic Boosts Investor Appetite for Niche Funds

Investors poured money at a record clip into funds that track buzzy themes such as cybersecurity, green energy and health technology, hoping to profit on ways Covid-19 will upend the economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0015ET


