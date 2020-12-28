News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

China Tells Ant Group to Refocus on Its Payments Business

Chinese financial regulators moved to rein in Ant Group, the financial-technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, telling it to switch its focus back to its mainstay payments business and rectify problems in faster-growing areas.

China Looks to Digital-Currency Future, With Lotteries and a Lot of Laundry

Authorities in the city of Suzhou handed out 20 million "digital yuan" to local residents to spend on online or offline purchases, as China took another step toward becoming the first major world economy to introduce an official digital currency.

Investors Double Down on Stocks, Pushing Margin Debt to Record

Some investors, tempted to chase bigger gains, are borrowing against their investment portfolios, pushing margin balances to the first record in more than two years.

Japan Plays Catch-Up in Venture Capital as Rivals Boom

The U.S. and China send scores of startups to the public markets but, as the world's No. 3 economy, Japan faces hurdles to kicking its lagging startup scene into higher gear.

Chinese Stocks Have Banner Year, Gaining Nearly $5 Trillion

The surge was aided by the country's rapid recovery from the new coronavirus, a string of initial public offerings, and a blistering rally in shares of consumer and technology companies.

Bond Boom Comes to America's Colleges and Universities

Eyeing low rates and financial pressure tied to Covid-19, higher-education institutions are issuing a record amount of debt this year.

Municipal Bonds Face a Bumpy Road

The initial Covid-19 shock has faded, but assuming that things are back to normal in the $4 trillion municipal bond market would be a mistake.

How Hedge Funds Earned Billions During Covid-19

Managers who bet certain stocks would rise and others would fall had their best year in a decade. The biggest winners wagered that e-commerce and cloud computing would thrive while shopping centers and travel struggled.

Bitcoin Rally Has Already Outlasted 2017 Run

The volatile digital currency has tripled in price this year, but unlike some past surges, it is holding on to gains longer.

Temporary SEC Leadership Is Set After Chairman's Recent Departure

Elad Roisman, a Republican commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission, is expected to run the commission for just the few weeks that remain in President Trump's term.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 0015ET