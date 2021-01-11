Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Cryptocurrencies  >  Bitcoin - United States Dollar    BTCUSD   

BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR

(BTCUSD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

BITCOIN EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, NOW DOWN 18.8% AT $30,997

01/11/2021 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN EXTENDS LOSSES FURTHER, NOW DOWN 18.8% AT $30,997


© Reuters 2021
All news about BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
09:13aBitcoin extends losses further, now down 18.8% at $30,997
RE
2020Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record
RE
2020Expecting a spike in bitcoin? Investors say it may take time
RE
2020As pandemic rages, anything goes for bitcoin's third 'halving'
RE
2020SHORTAGE OF CHINESE PARTS CAUSED $50 : U.n.
RE
2020Is it a currency? A commodity? Bitcoin has an identity crisis
RE
2020Fedcoin? The U.S. central bank is looking into it
RE
2020MORE CENTRAL BANKS LOOK TO ISSUE OWN : Bis
RE
2019GRAPHIC : The best year financial markets have ever had?
RE
2019FED'S BRAINARD : Facebook's Libra faces 'core set' of regulatory hurdles
RE
More news
Chart BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin - United States Dollar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ