Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Cryptocurrencies  >  Bitcoin - United States Dollar    BTCUSD   

BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR

(BTCUSD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in three years, all-time high in sight

11/24/2020 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.2% at $18,958. Bitcoin has gained nearly 40% in November alone and is up around 160% this year.

Fuelling its gains have been demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

Graphic: Bitcoin breaks $19,000 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xlbpgzyrkvq/bitcoin.JPG

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

By Saikat Chatterjee


© Reuters 2020
All news about BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
11/17Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record
RE
06/05Expecting a spike in bitcoin? Investors say it may take time
RE
05/08As pandemic rages, anything goes for bitcoin's third 'halving'
RE
03/06SHORTAGE OF CHINESE PARTS CAUSED $50 : U.n.
RE
03/03Is it a currency? A commodity? Bitcoin has an identity crisis
RE
02/05Fedcoin? The U.S. central bank is looking into it
RE
01/23MORE CENTRAL BANKS LOOK TO ISSUE OWN : Bis
RE
2019GRAPHIC : The best year financial markets have ever had?
RE
2019FED'S BRAINARD : Facebook's Libra faces 'core set' of regulatory hurdles
RE
2019With hashes and hedges, power-hungry crypto miners court investors
RE
More news
Chart BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin - United States Dollar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ